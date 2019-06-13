By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

On May 29, Baku successfully hosted UEFA Europa League Final. Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms has calculated the economic profit the country got from holding this grand event.

Azerbaijan received cash in the amount of about 175 million manats ($102.94 million), and in overall, economic profit in the amount of 680 million manats ($400 million) was received, the Center said in a message.

These indicators are determined based on the cost received from international media, the expenses of tourists, the income from servicing aircraft operating charter flights, the expenses of UEFA in connection with the match and other indicators.

According to official information, about 300 million people watched the match on TV and online. Experts state that, taking into account the average per capita expenditures on international branding, funds amounting to 505 million manats ($297.05 million) should have been allocated in order to promote Azerbaijan by the media.

In accordance with information provided by Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Football Federation Association, 37,400 tourists came to Azerbaijan to watch the grand final.

These tourist spent 115 million manats ($67.64 million), while more than 1.25 million manats ($0.73 million) accounted for the salaries of the personnel involved in working at the final match.

According to AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines), charges for making 108 charter flights amounted to more than 687,000 manats ($404,117).

Speaking of the UEFA Europa League Final in Baku, it is noteworthy that it was a high level football spectacle where two London clubs clashed. The match where Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 and won Europa League was broadcast live to the whole world.

Venue of the final, the 68,700-seat Baku Olympic Stadium, received highest appraisal from UEFA and moreover, after the final the stadium was included in UEFA Elite List of Stadia, which also includes such world-famous stadiums as the Allianz Arena, Aviva Stadium, Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu.

The stadium was designed and constructed to meet the international standards for stadiums set by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). It is the largest stadium in Azerbaijan.

It is noteworthy that Baku Olympic Stadium’s already hosted athletics, ceremonies during 1st European Games in 2015, UEFA U-17 European Championship in 2016, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, UCL group stage matches of Karabakh FC, and many other events.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz