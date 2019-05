A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 30.

The new edition includes articles: Baku Metro to receive new railroad cars, EBRD forecasts GDP growth in Azerbaijan, National gymnasts grab six medals in Budapest, Famous Belarusian rapper to give concert in capital, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.