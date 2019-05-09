By Trend:

A farewell ceremony for prominent composer, full member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, laureate of state and Heydar Aliyev awards Arif Malikov has been held at Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Addressing the farewell ceremony, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev highlighted Arif Malikov`s life and creative career.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva offered deep condolences to family members of Arif Malikov.

He was laid to rest at the first Alley of Honors.