A solemn ceremony has been held in Baku to mark the 74th anniversary of victory over fascism in World War Two.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the statue of Major General of Tank Troops, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva posed for photographs together with veterans of World War Two.

A guard of honor passed in front of President Ilham Aliyev under the accompaniment of a military march.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with family members of participant of World War Two, partisan, one of the prominent representatives of the Dutch resistance movement, Azerbaijani national hero of the Netherlands Mammad Mammadov and Mayor of the city of Oisterwijk Hans Janssen.

The head of state and his wife then met with family members and close relatives of twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov, and congratulated them on Victory Day.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev and other officials.

