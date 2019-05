By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Khalaf Khalafov Deputy Foreign Minister, Trendreports.

By another presidential order, Khalafov has been entrusted with the duties of a Special Presidential Representative for border and the Caspian Sea issues.

Earlier, Khalaf Khalafov served as head of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz