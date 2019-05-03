By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr. Hadi​ Soleimanpour, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Noting with satisfaction his participation at the V World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Dr. Hadi​ Soleimanpour emphasized that the Forum is dedicated to the very important topic and he thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the event on the high level.

Dr. Hadi​ Soleimanpour informed the Azerbaijani side about the reforms and future projects to be implemented within the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the support of Azerbaijan to the regional economic projects implemented in the ECO region. Giving a brief information about the regional projects initiated by Azerbaijan the Minister talked about the possibilities that ECO member states might benefit from these projects.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in trade, information and communication technologies, transport, logistics, connectivity and other spheres within the Economic Cooperation Organization.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.

