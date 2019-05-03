By Trend

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) has been cooperating with the Baku Process for a long time and has been appreciating Azerbaijan’s role in establishing an intercultural dialogue, ISESCO Director General Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri said.

Altwaijri made the remarks during the ministerial meeting within the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan’s contribution to this process is very important,” he said. “Today the world really needs an intercultural dialogue.”

Altwaijri stressed that some individuals try to present Islam as a religion of terrorism, while it is a religion of equality, justice, tolerance and humanism.

"Some politicians have their own agenda,” he said. “There is a geopolitical struggle. Wars are waged, conflicts occur, cities are destroyed and migration is growing more and more in the world. The world powers bear responsibility for all this."

Altwaijri stressed that there is a great need for cooperation in the world.

“Some crazy leaders lead the world to disaster. We witness the situation in Somalia, Libya. We must treat each other with respect to live in peace,” he added. “

The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" kicked off in Baku on May 2.

The event has been organized by the Azerbaijani government together with UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

The high-ranking officials from over 100 countries and more than 30 international organizations are participating in the event.

