By Trend

The finalist teams of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in group exercises with five balls were announced on April 26 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The teams from Russia (26.050 points), Japan (24.900 points), Belarus (24.500 points), Ukraine (24.050 points), Bulgaria (23.550 points), Finland (22.500 points), Uzbekistan (22.500 points) and Israel (21.750 points) reached the final.

Azerbaijani team with a score of 15.750 did not reach the final in group exercises with five balls.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off on April 26 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz