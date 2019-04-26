By Trend

The finalists of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in ball exercises were announced on April 26 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The finalists included Arina Averina (Russia, 22.100), Dina Averina (Russia, 20.700 points), Linoy Ashram (Israel, 20.600 points), Vlada Nikolchenko (Ukraine, 19.900 points), Nicol Zelikman (Israel, 19.600 points), Anastasia Salos (Belarus, 19.350 points), Viktoria Onoprienko (Ukraine, 19.300 points), and Katsiaryna Halkina (Belarus, 19.150 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts could not qualify for the finals in ball exercises - Zohra Aghamirova ranked 18th with 18.250 points, while Veronika Hudis ranked 21st with a score of 17.650 points.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off on April 26 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz