By Trend

The second "One Belt One Road" International Cooperation Forum has got underway in Beijing.

A delegation led by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the Forum.

The forum brings together the heads of state and government of 37 countries, and heads of international organizations.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the second "One Belt One Road" International Cooperation Forum, Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping thanked all the participants.

Speaking to the opening ceremony, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Egypt Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed the importance of the "One Belt One Road" initiative.

