By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Baku City Executive Power have announced an open tender for the creation of a sculpture of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, Trend reports referring to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on April 25.

The sculpture is planned to be erected on the square near "Icherisheher" metro station (Istiglaliyyat Street).

The deadline for submission of applications and sketches is June 30, 2019.

Terms of participation in the tender:

Professional architects working in the field of landscape architecture, landscape gardening and urban architecture may participate in the tender.

Applicants must submit a specific application form. The application must be filled by the candidate. All items of the application must be filled in. Only sketches, the authorship of which belongs to the candidate are accepted. The documents and files to be sent by candidates are not returned and are not paid. The person who will send the corresponding sketches is responsible for copyright infringement (plagiarism).

The candidate will become a participant in the qualifying stage after submitting the application (it is possible to send e-application) and at least two sketches (mockups) of the creative idea, for review. Applications for participation in the tender and sketches (mockups) must be submitted to the Heydar Aliyev Center (1 Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Baku, Azerbaijan) or by e-mail to contest@heydar-aliyev-foundation.org.

The organizing committee of the tender must choose one winner among those who will submit the applications and sketches according to the following criteria: compliance with the topic, professionalism of the author’s thinking and level of performance, compliance of the submitted composition with the material processing technology.

Each sculpture can be created by an author and co-authors, no more than three people.

The sculpture must be erected directly under the supervision of the author, or his authorized representative, in a place determined by the organizer of the tender.

The jury members:

1. Vagif Aliyev - First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

2. Farhad Khalilov - Chairman of the Union of Artists, People’s Artist

3. Elbay Gasimzade - Chairman of the Union of Architects, Honored Architect

4. Ismayil Huseynov - Head of the Arts Department of the Ministry of Culture

5. Emin Mammadov – Art Expert of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Honored Figure of Arts

6. Mahabbat Mehdiyeva - Director of the Department of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Honored Figures of Arts

7. Akif Asgarov - People's Artist, Sculptor, Professor

8. Rahiba Aliyeva - Head of the Department for the Protection and Restoration of Architectural Monuments of the Institute of Architecture and Art of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences, Ph.D. in Architecture.

9. Galib Gasimov - Head of the Department of Fine and Decorative Art of the Ministry of Culture, Art Critic.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz