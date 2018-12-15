By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed an exhibition marking the 90th anniversary of People`s Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, hero of Socialist Labor, holder of state prizes, world-renowned artist Tahir Salahov.

Arranged at Baku Expo Center, the exhibition occupies a total area of 4,000 square metres.

The exhibition features nearly 80 carpets, 40 paintings and drawings, as well as around 350 photographs highlighting interesting moments of Tahir Salahov`s life and his meetings with famous scientists, artists and statesmen.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva congratulated world-renowned artist Tahir Salahov on his 90th anniversary and wished him new successes.

