By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the organizational issues of IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which is to be held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 14-15.

Expressing her satisfaction over the organizational work on the mentioned event, Gabriela Cuevas Barron underlined her confidence that the global conference will be held at a high-level.

The sides reiterated their belief that the conference will give an impetus to further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IPU.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

