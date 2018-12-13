By Trend

Azerbaijan and the EU have taken a step forward to start a dialogue on visa liberalization, head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters in Baku on Dec. 13, Trend reports.

Two meetings of the committees on visa and readmission issues were held, Jankauskas said.

They take place regularly, once a year, he noted.

This year, a meeting took place in mid-September, he added.

He noted that first of all, agreements on visa facilitation and readmission should be fully implemented.

When they are fully implemented, it will be possible to start a dialogue on further visa liberalization, he added.

In November 2013, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on visa simplification with the European Union. The agreement provides for easing visa formalities for Baku with the EU countries, mainly for Azerbaijani businessmen, students, scientists and culture workers, as well as citizens travelling for medical treatment in the EU.

The agreement on visa facilitation came into force on Sept. 1, 2014.

