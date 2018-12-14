By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The management of the Seaside Boulevard National Park took care of preparations for the New Year and decorated the park, trying to surprise the Baku residents and guests of the capital with new decorations.

A spokeswoman of the park, Gunay Elmargizi, told Sputnik Azerbaijan that luminous garlands have already been installed along the entire boulevard.

And behind the puppet theater, an artificial fir tree was installed. The second such tree will very soon be standing opposite the White City.

The main decoration of the park this year was a tunnel of light bulbs with a length of 35 meters, a width of over four and a height of five meters.

A glowing ball with a diameter of five meters was placed not far from this place. A similar ball on Nizami Street became a favorite place for residents and guests of Baku a year ago. After all, you can be photographed inside the ball in front of the symbols of the new year - reindeer teams.

Now the ball was moved to the Puppet Theater, retro cars decorated with the same light garlands were parked nearby. But that's not all.

Symbolical boxes of Christmas gifts and snowmen will appear around the perimeter of the boulevard, said the spokesman.

Elmargizi assured that the process of preparation for the New Year is coming to an end. Soon the management promises to prepare an interesting program for holidaymakers on the boulevard.

Seaside Boulevard is one of the attractions of Baku, a favorite resting place of capital residents and city guests. The Boulevard marked its 100th birthday in 2009. Next year Boulevard will celebrate its 110-year anniversary.

The length of the Seaside National Park, which previously was 16 km, reached 25 km after the major reconstruction.

Primorsky Boulevard received the status of a National Park by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in 1998. Repair work was carried out here. And in 2008, a reconstruction was launched again. A laser fountain unparalleled in the world appeared on the Boulevard, two musical fountains were built, a stepped descent to the sea appeared. At the same time, exotic trees, including baobabs, Canarian palms and Italian olives, began to appear here.

The Seaside Boulevard Office was established under the Cabinet of Ministers according to the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan on January 10, 2008 in order to restorate the natural landscape of the boulevard, maintain its historical appearance, develop the area's rich flora, protect the boulevard, and ensure the implementation of social and cultural events.

