By Trend

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have always supported each other within international and regional organizations, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan.

This statement was made during the meeting between Azerbaijani ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade and Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination of Pakistan Fahmida Mirza.

Mirza stressed the importance of further development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The minister also said that the Ministry for Inter Provincial Cooperation of Pakistan is responsible for communication, especially in the field of ​​youth and sports, and added that Pakistan is more interested in expansion of cooperation in this sphere.

She added that the holding of such magnificent international sports competitions by Azerbaijan as the 1st European Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games deserve positive assessment.

In turn, Azerbaijani ambassador to Pakistan said that the consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s aggressive policy and the continuation of the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories are regrettable.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

The sides also stressed special efforts of the leaders of both countries in the development of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations and expressed gratification with the effective cooperation between the two countries and the high level of ties.

The importance of improving the legal framework and increasing of the number of ongoing projects in the field of education was stressed during the meeting.

---

