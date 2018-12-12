By Trend

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Curtis Scaparrotti and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov will meet in Baku on Dec. 12, Trend reports citing Scaparrotti, who was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Scaparrotti expressed gratitude to the president for the meeting to be held in Baku.

He added that Baku is a perfect place for holding a meeting in the NATO-Russia format and stressed the importance of holding such a meeting by Azerbaijan for the second time.

Scaparrotti also said Azerbaijan is a reliable and active partner of NATO, appreciated the country's contribution to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and the service of the Azerbaijani military in Afghanistan, as well as the highly professional service of the country's servicemen in NATO headquarters and their participation in NATO exercises.

