By Trend

Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev made undisputable contribution to Azerbaijan’s remarkable development, former president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), chairman of the Dutch Friends of Azerbaijan Group Rene van der Linden told Trend.

“I want to express my great respect for Heydar Aliyev for his undisputable contribution to the remarkable development of his country, Azerbaijan. He laid the fundamentals for the growth of Azerbaijan to a modern and stable country with important investments in education, infrastructure, health and economic diversification,” he said.

Rene van der Linden pointed out that The Netherlands in general and the Province of Limburg in particular attaches great importance to bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

December 12 marks the 15th anniversary of the death of the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijan, world-renowned politician, National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

