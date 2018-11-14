By Abdul Kerimkhanov

As a result of activities that are already being carried out and will be held, the ecological situation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in other territories of the country, will significantly improve in the near future.

Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, said this on November 14, speaking at the opening of the ninth Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Environment "Caspian Ecology".

Holding environmental exhibitions in the country has become a tradition, he noted.

Babayev declared that Azerbaijan is one of the countries that attach great importance to this area.

"The purpose of the exhibition is to gather international and local companies, governmental and non-governmental organizations applying innovative technologies in the field of environmental protection on one platform, establish cooperation links and exchange experience. Holding exhibitions on the subject of ecology is important not only in terms of demonstrating technologies but also educating the population,” said Babayev.

The minister noted that today Azerbaijan, on the basis of an independent strategy, is approaching the solution of environmental problems. Measures are being taken to restore contaminated areas, waste management, expansion of green areas, etc.

The issues of environmental protection and efficient use of natural resources, ensuring the right to live in a healthy environment are at the center of constant attention of the country's leadership, Babayev concluded.

Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established on May 23, 2001.

One of the ministry's tasks is to implement the state policy on the study of natural resources, their use, reproduction and protection and ensuring environmental safety in this area and maintaining biodiversity.

The ministry also regulates issues related to efficient use, protection and rational use of biological resources of waters and the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian Sea.

It also conducts other activities in the field of geological study, protection and rational use of mineral resources, as well as use, reproduction, creation and protection of forests.

The ministry is involved in preparation of national action programs on ecology, nature use, geology and minerals, use and protection of water objects.

Its aim is to ensure the right of the population to live in a healthy ecological environment, while administering the use of natural resources.

The ministry is responsible for hydrometeorological service, hydrometeorological observation, forecasting and dissemination of information as well.

It also has tonsure that appropriate international commitments are made within their competences and coordinate the activities of other bodies in this area.

