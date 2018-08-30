By Laman Ismayilova

As the weather gets warmer, more and more snakes, scorpions and spiders crawl out in Azerbaijan.

Since the beginning of this year, the Toxicology Department of Clinical Medical Center No. 1 recorded 52 cases of snakebites. About eight cases of steppe spider bites were also reported.

The Department also recorded 14 cases of yellow scorpion bites, according to the Head of the department, chief toxicologist of the Ministry of Health Azer Magsudov.

Notably, the number of snakes increased due to the unusually hot weather this year.

Snakes are mainly observed in the areas located in the Kura-Araz lowland. This is the territory about the Gobustan and Absheron regions to Agstafa. Moreover, an increase in the number of snakes is observed in the Salyan, Neftchala and Bilyasuvar, areas along the Kura River.

There are about 20 species of snakes, but only one of them - the viper, is a danger to human life.

The most common species of snakes in the area of the Absheron peninsula is the blunt-nosed viper which is deadly to humans; death can occur as a result of its bite in 15 minutes.

The reason for this increase in the snake population in Azerbaijan is not only hot weather, but also an increase in the number of small rodents in uncultivated lands that are part of their diet.

In order to protect themselves from snakes, people should repair cracks in homes, as much as possible restrict access to the cellars, which are their favorite places of residence.

Steppe spider, sometimes known as the Mediterranean black widow is a species in the genus Latrodectus of the widow spiders.

Only the female spider's bite is dangerous (either for humans or cattle) as the male cannot penetrate the relatively thick epidermis.

Black widow has a very painful bite. In order to avoid getting bitten it is best to avoid dark, hidden spots such as piles of rocks, leaves or wood.

Yellow scorpion (Leiurus quinquestriatus ), also known as deathstalker is a species of scorpion, a member of the Buthidae family. They are 30–77 millimetres (1.2–3.0 in) long, with an average of 58 mm (2.3 in).

A deathstalker scorpion's sting is extremely painful and also causes paralysis, an inability to move or feel part of the body.

