By Trend

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statements in Baku over the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are of special importance both for Azerbaijan and for all international circles interested in the early settlement of the conflict, Aydin Guliyev, editor-in-chief of the "Baki Khabar" newspaper, told Trend.

As Merkel noted, “the formation of a new government in Armenia may lead to an improvement in the situation in this area, may give impetus to the negotiations [over the conflict’s settlement],” Guliyev said.

It is enough to conduct a comparative analysis of statements by the German chancellor during her stay in Baku and Yerevan in order to make sure what a significant partner Azerbaijan is, Guliyev added.

The expert stressed that Azerbaijan is considered as a reliable partner in global economic, trade, energy, investment and logistics projects.

He also noted that Azerbaijan’s policy in the energy supply to Europe was regarded as an important factor, and the German companies demonstrated great interest to participate in the development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector.

Guliyev stressed that the dialogue of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Baku will have a big impact on the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU as well.

