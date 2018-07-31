By Trend

Seventy-four foreigners were detained as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service in the fight against illegal migration, the State Migration Service said in a message July 30.

Among the detained are 22 Georgian citizens, 13 citizens of Pakistan, 12 citizens of Russia, 10 citizens of Turkey, six citizens of Bangladesh, six citizens of Iraq, one citizen of Turkmenistan, one citizen of Egypt, one citizen of Iran, one citizen of India and one citizen of Moldova.

---

