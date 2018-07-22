President of Moldova Igor Dodon has received Secretary General of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov.

They discussed the activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, as well as its future projects, the 6th Global Baku Forum, Azertag reported.

President Igor Dodon stressed the importance of projects carried out by the Center across the last years. The President also noted the Center`s initiatives have particular significance in strengthening the intercultural dialogue, as well as ensuring the peace and security in the world.

President Igor Dodon was informed that one of the priorities of the Center is supporting the initiatives served to settlement of the global problems.

