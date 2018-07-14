By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s employees who were killed in Ganja city.

In accordance with the order, Ilgar Balakishiyev – police colonel and Samad Abbasov – police colonel-lieutenant, who showed loyalty to police oath and courageously and heroically died while preventing an attempt to brutally disrupt public order in the city of Ganja on July 10, 2018, are posthumously awarded the "Azerbaijani Flag" Order.