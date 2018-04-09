Trend:

A meeting with foreign journalists who arrived in Azerbaijan to cover the presidential election scheduled for April 11 was held in Trend News Agency April 9.

Among the guests were US political analyst Raoul Lowery Contreras, independent journalist living in the US Nurit Greenger, journalists from Italy Lello Stelletti and Domenico Letizia, as well as Jason Katz, the founder of Tool Shed Group LLC - a full service strategic communications, public relations, public affairs, business development and fundraising firm.

During the meeting, the journalists of Trend News Agency informed the guests about the pre-election situation in the country, which is assessed as stable.

Moreover, the journalists spoke about the necessary conditions created for holding transparent and democratic presidential election, which is testified by the participation of about 150 journalists, including representatives of the world leading media outlets, over 870 international observers from 59 countries, as well as observers from 58 international organizations.

Trend's journalists also spoke about the most important problem of Azerbaijan - the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, refugees and internally displaced people who were left homeless as a result of the Armenian occupation.

Then the issues of interest to foreign guests were discussed.