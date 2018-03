A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on March 28.

The new edition includes articles about OPEC revises country’s 2018 oil output forecasts, Bosnia and Herzegovina has potential for Azerbaijani investments, Baku joins Earth Hour 2018 ecological campaign, Gamar Almaszade: Nation’s first ballerina etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).