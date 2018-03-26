By Trend

Azerbaijan is checking the presence of its citizens among the victims of the fire at the Winter Cherry shopping and entertainment center in Russia’s Kemerovo city, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend March 26.

“The Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia and the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are in contact with the relevant structures of Russia. The media will be provided with additional information,” he said.

At least 53 people have died in a fire that tore through a shopping and entertainment complex in the Siberian coal-mining city of Kemerovo.

As many as 41 children may be among the victims, officials say, and more than 10 are listed as missing.

---

