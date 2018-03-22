By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev focuses on the development of all spheres, including culture, in the country with a valuable cultural heritage, Chairman of the Union of Theater Workers, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Azer Pasha Neymatov told Trend.

“All of us will vote for Ilham Aliyev in the presidential election,” Neymatov, who is also the head of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, said.

"Over the years, President Aliyev has given many important instructions concerning the development of the theater, improvement of the welfare of theater employees and expansion of the creative potential of Azerbaijani theaters.”

“The signed orders and the adopted state programs testify to the great importance being attached to the theater in the country’s cultural policy," Neymatov said. “The president’s great attention to the theater begins from the country’s national leader Heydar Aliyev’s cultural policy.”

“During his life and work, Heydar Aliyev was proud of the ancient and rich culture of Azerbaijan,” Neymatov said. “He made cultural development one of the main directions of his policy. The figures of art and theater representatives see numerous meetings with Heydar Aliyev as unforgettable moments of their life."

Neymatov added that as a result of the decisive and successful policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is experiencing a period of development.

"Azerbaijan’s development is testified by the unity of power and people which has been ensured at the highest level,” he said. “Under the leadership of Azerbaijani Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the country’s army has become one of the most powerful ones in the world.”

“The victory gained in April battles showed that the Azerbaijani army is capable at any time to liberate the occupied Azerbaijani lands,” Neymatov said. “We are confident that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we will soon return to our historical lands in Nagorno-Karabakh region.”

“The figures of art see Ilham Aliyev as a friend,” he said. “This feeling of unselfish love and inseparable friendship gives reason to believe that the theater representatives will vote for President Aliyev in the upcoming election on April 11.”

“We have always supported the successful policy pursued by the president and this will continue,” he said. “We wish President Aliyev every success in the upcoming election."

