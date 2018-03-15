By Trend

In a very short time, the Global Baku Forum has transformed into a very important platform to address important issues on global agenda, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at the opening of the VI Global Baku Forum titled "Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies".

"Among our guests there are representatives of more than fifty countries, more than 450 guests. Among them are 47 acting and former heads of states and governments, prominent politicians, statesmen, scientists, representatives of civil society," said the president.

"During the work of the forum I am sure that we will broadly discuss the issues which are on top agenda of international relations and also I am sure there will be important recommendations in order to provide security, stability, predictability and cooperation in the world," he noted.

President Aliyev went on to add that Azerbaijan has already hosted many international events.

"Among them are - traditional Baku Humanitarian Forum, regular International Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, World Religious Leaders forum, UN Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum," he said.

The president also reminded that Azerbaijan hosted the inaugural European Games in 2015 and 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017.

"All these events serve the cause of cooperation, these events build bridges, establish more understanding between representatives of different countries, different religious, different views," he said.

He went on to say that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Baku Process, which has now full support of the United Nations, and which is a unique platform of cooperation between the country members of the Council of Europe and the members of the Islamic Cooperation Organization.

"Azerbaijan, as a member of both international organizations, initiated the meeting of the ministers of culture of both organizations in Baku, in 2008. Now, the Baku Process embraces the very broad activity in order to create better understanding between international organizations and peoples," he said.

The president also said that representatives of all religions and all ethnic groups live in Azerbaijan as one family in peace and dignity.

"In today's world, I think, its a big asset. And we also want to share our experience, and I think that today's development of modern Azerbaijan illustrates that this is the only right policy," he said.

The president went on to add that inclusive society is now one of the issues of the global agenda.

"Of course, all our efforts are aimed at strength and security, which we all need in the world, especially in our region," he said.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz