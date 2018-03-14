By Trend

Azerbaijan is one of the largest weapons market for Israeli military equipment, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s updated data, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Azerbaijan is the third largest weapons market for Israel, having bought $137 million worth of it in 2017, a steep decline, however, from the $248 million it bought in 2016,” the report said.

Israel is also Azerbaijan’s largest arms supplier, according to the institute’s research.

The top three weapons market for Israel includes Vietnam and India.

India is by far Israel’s largest weapons market, having bought $715 million worth of weaponry in 2017, down slightly from the $767 million it bought in 2016. This represents a whopping 650 percent increase in arms sales to India over the last decade.

Israel is India’s second largest source of arms, lagging far behind Russia, which sold New Delhi $1.9 billion’s worth, but significantly ahead of both France and the US.



According to the database, Vietnam is Israel’s second largest customer, having purchased $142 million in arms in 2017, making Israel its second largest arms supplier, after Russia.



The institute ranked Israel as the fifth largest arms supplier in the world, with $1.26 billion of sales last year, following the US, Russia, France and Germany.

The data places Israel in 18th place regarding the import of arms, having spent $528 million on arms last year, fully 97.5 percent of it imported from the US, and the rest coming from Germany. In the past decade Israel has only imported arms from the US, Germany, Italy and Canada.

---

