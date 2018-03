By Trend

Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 12, apsny.ge reported.

Georgy Kvirikashvili will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Artur Rasizade, after which an expanded meeting will take place with participation of the two countries' government members in the Cabinet of Ministers.

