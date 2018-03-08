Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On approving the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Lithuania exempting holders of service passports from visa requirements".

The agreement was signed in Vilnius on Oct. 27, 2017.

President Aliyev also approved the law "On approving the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Governments of Benelux Countries exempting holders of service passports from visa requirements".

The agreement was signed in Brussels on Nov. 23, 2017.

---

