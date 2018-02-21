By Trend

The signature collection campaign conducted by local branches of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) to support the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev nominated by the NAP for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan has been successfully completed, the NAP said in a message on Feb. 21.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the requirements of Azerbaijan’s Electoral Code, a candidate must collect at least 40,000 voters’ signatures from at least 60 electoral districts each. At least 50 signatures must be collected in each electoral district.

After the clarifications in the NAP executive secretariat regarding the collected signatures, the documents will be submitted to the Central Election Commission.

The 6th congress of the NAP was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.

The Central Election Commission approved Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election on Feb. 14.

