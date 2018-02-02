By Trend

Members of the Azerbaijani parliament will visit Strasbourg, the Azerbaijani parliament’s press service told Trend.

The press service said that Azerbaijani MPs, who are the members of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Azar Karimli, Elman Nasirov, as well as the Committee’s new members – Sahiba Gafarova and Chingiz Ganizade – will visit France’s Strasbourg city on Feb. 5.

The Committee’s Azerbaijani co-chairman Javanshir Feyziyev is on a visit to France.

The Azerbaijani MPs will hold several meetings during the visit. Issues on developing the EU-Azerbaijan cooperation will be discussed during the meetings.

The visit will last until Feb. 9.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz