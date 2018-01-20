By Trend

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has begun preparations for presidential elections in Azerbaijan, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov told reporters in Baku Jan. 20.

Voter lists are being prepared in the country since the first days of 2018, he said.

"Certainly, specification of the lists at the level of the polling stations will be completed before Feb. 5. Later, information on the list of voters collected from the polling stations will be transferred to the districts," Panahov added.

Presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Oct. 17, 2018.

---

