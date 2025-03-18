Earth awakening: Azerbaijan marks Last Tuesday before Novruz

18 March 2025 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is celebrating the Earth Tuesday (Ilakhir Charshanba), the last of the four festive Tuesdays before Novruz holiday.

Earth Tuesday holds a special significance and is observed with greater solemnity.

Historically, this last Tuesday has been regarded as a sacred occasion, symbolizing the Earth’s revival. The Earth, considered the foundation of human creation, plays a vital role in this renewal process.

A cherished tradition during Novruz includes painting eggs. During these festivities, people often dye eggs, which carries profound meanings related to the resurrection of ancestors and the Earth, renewal of life, and rituals associated with awakening and rebirth.

A prominent symbol of the Earth Tuesday and the Novruz holiday is the seed, particularly sprouted wheat grains.

This symbolizes Earth's awakening, the advent of new life, and fertility. Numerous beliefs are linked to the cultivation of these seeds; their vigorous sprouting indicates spring's arrival, abundance, and prosperity.

A pervasive belief holds that if the seeds grow thick and lush, it foretells a successful year ahead.

On Earth Tuesday, families ignite bonfires in their courtyards, prepare khoncha, known as a platter of treats, and set a festive table to celebrate the occasion.

As night falls, families gather around a fire, leaping over it seven times, with the hope of shedding ailments, misfortunes, and the negativity accumulated over the past year.

Additionally, various forms of fortune-telling, including "Gulag Fali," "Gapi Pusma," and "Gulag Pusma," are popular across Azerbaijan during this time.

Families come together at the festive table to indulge in sweets and share warm wishes on social media.

Traditions such as "Papah atma" (the act of tossing a hat at the door), lighting bonfires, and engaging in fortune-telling are particularly favored by the youth.

Numerous vibrant fairs and folk festivals are being held across the country to mark the spring arrival.