Weather forecast for March announced

28 February 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Hydrometeorological Service has announced its weather forecast for March, Azernews reports.

Since March is a transitional month between winter and spring, the weather is somewhat unstable this month compared to other months. Although warm weather prevails, the entry of northern and anticyclones into the region sometimes causes a sharp drop in temperatures and heavy rainfall. The average monthly temperature in March this year is expected to be close to the climate norm, and in some places slightly higher than the norm.

The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climate norm, and in some areas slightly higher.

On the first day of March, the weather is expected to be rainy and frosty throughout the country. In the following days, the weather is expected to be mild, mainly rainless.

The average monthly temperature in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be 6-8 degrees Celsius, which is close to the climate norm and 1 degree higher.

The air temperature is expected to be 3-8 degrees Celsius at night, 0-5 degrees Celsius on some days, 8-13 degrees Celsius during the day, up to 2 degrees Celsius on the first day of the month, and 15-20 degrees Celsius on some days. The amount of monthly precipitation is predicted to be close to the climate norm, and in some places slightly more (the norm is 20-27 mm).

The average monthly temperature in Nakhchivan city, Julfa, Ordubad, Sadarak, Shahbuz and Sharur districts is expected to be 5-8 degrees Celsius, which is within the climate norm.

The air temperature is expected to be 5-10 degrees Celsius at night, 1-6 degrees Celsius on some days, 7-12 degrees Celsius during the day, and 15-20 degrees Celsius on some days. The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climate norm, and in some places slightly more (the norm is 22-44 mm).

In Khankendi, Shusha, Goranboy, Khojaly, Khojavend, Agdam, as well as Dashkesan-Gadabay districts, the average monthly temperature is expected to be 2-5 degrees Celsius, which is close to the climate norm.

At night, the air temperature is expected to be 5-10 degrees Celsius, on some days 1-6 degrees Celsius, during the day 6-11 degrees Celsius, on some days 15-20 degrees Celsius. The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climate norm, and in some places slightly more (the norm is 36-52 mm).

Eastern Zangezur: In Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, Zangilan districts, the average monthly temperature is expected to be 4-7 degrees Celsius, which is close to the climate norm. At night, the air temperature is expected to be 5-10 degrees Celsius, on some days 0-5 degrees Celsius, during the day 5-10 degrees Celsius, on some days 13-18 degrees Celsius. The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 39-52 mm).

In the regions of Gazakh, Ganja, Agstafa, Shamkir, Tovuz, Jeyranchol, Tartar, Fuzuli, the average monthly temperature is expected to be 6-8 degrees Celsius, which is close to the climatic norm and 1 degree higher. At night, the air temperature is expected to be 1-6 degrees below zero, on some days 2-7 degrees Celsius, during the day 8-13 degrees Celsius, on some days 16-21 degrees Celsius. The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climatic norm, and in some places slightly higher (norm 19-48 mm).

In the regions of Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, Gusar, the average monthly temperature is expected to be 4-7 degrees Celsius, which is close to the climatic norm and 1 degree higher. The air temperature at night is expected to be 3-8 degrees below zero, on some days 2-7 degrees above zero, during the day 7-12 degrees above zero, on some days 15-20 degrees above zero, in high mountainous areas at night 13-18 degrees below zero, during the day 1-6 degrees below zero, on some days 1-6 degrees above zero. The amount of monthly precipitation is predicted to be close to the climatic norm, and in some places slightly more (the norm is 23-90 mm).

The average monthly air temperature in Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Mingachevir, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Zardab, Salyan, Neftchala districts is expected to be 7-9 degrees above zero, which is close to the climatic norm and 1 degree above. The air temperature at night is expected to be 0-5 degrees below zero, on some days 5-10 degrees above zero, during the day 10-15 degrees above zero, on some days 18-23 degrees above zero. The amount of monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climate norm, and in some places slightly higher (the norm is 24-45 mm).

The average monthly air temperature in Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Bilasuvar, Astara, Jalilabad districts is expected to be 5-8 degrees above zero, which is close to the climate norm and 1 degree above zero.

The air temperature at night is expected to be 0-4 degrees below zero, on some days 3-8 degrees above zero, during the day 8-13 degrees above zero, on some days 15-20 degrees above zero, in the mountains it is expected to be 5-10 degrees below zero at night, on some days 2-7 degrees above zero, during the day 7-12 degrees above zero, on some days 15-19 degrees above zero. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to the climatic norm (norm 56-112 mm).