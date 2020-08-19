By Laman Ismayilova

Lets be honest that there’s simply nothing more refreshing than a tasty ice cream cone during hot season.

Whether you like classic flavors or creative combinations, ice cream is the perfect treat for hot days.

A kind of ice-cream was invented in China about 200 B.C. It was made of a milk and rice mixture frozen by packing it into snow.

Industrial production of ice cream begun in 1851 in Boston, United States. Now there are over 1,000 different flavors of ice cream you'll want to try.

However, this delicious cool treat cream is more than just a dessert. Eating ice cream can be really helpful for your body. Some positive effects are definitely going to surprise you.

Ice cream can be a good source of vitamins and minerals. Do you know that a half-cup serving of chocolate ice cream contains 72 milligrams of calcium? Moreover, the same amount of vanilla ice cream provides 84 milligrams of this mineral.

In addition, ice cream also contains vitamins like A, B-6, B-12, C, D, E as well as vitamin K, which prevents blood clotting.

Thick, creamy, melt-on-the-tongue ice cream stimulates the thrombotonin, which is a hormone of happiness and helps in reducing the levels of stress in the body. It is an amazing source of both nutrition and happiness.

This milk based dessert contains L-triptophane, which makes you feel more relaxed and prevents symptoms of insomnia.

Rich in carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, ice cream boosts your energy. The sugar in ice cream contains glucose, which is one of the components that can fuel the human body through the day.

Some studies suggest that ice cream can make you smarter. The researcher compared a group of people who had ice cream with a group who had a glass of cold water first thing in the morning, and the ones who ate ice cream were much more alert.

For many years, ice cream has traditionally been one of effective ways to soothe soreness. If you have a summer cold or you’re losing your voice then a spoon of ice cream could help temporarily ease the pain.

Remember all these facts while trying this frozen treat for a summer cool down!

