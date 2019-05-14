By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space will host an introductory lecture and training of the famous American expert in the studies of rest, Alex Soojung-Kim Pang on May 16-17.

The event is organized as part of the "Human: Know Yourself" project.

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, a futurist, writer and business consultant for Silicon Valley, dispels the myth that the more we work, the better the result will be. He found that conscious rest not only restores mental and physical energy but if used correctly, one can stimulate innovative thinking and maintain a creative life. We all rest, but we all can do it better and get more out of it.

"These days you can often hear such strange statements: "the less we sleep, the more we do," or face cases when large companies are forced to hold lotteries to motivate their employees to use vacations to restore internal resources Alex Pang, thanks to neurobiological research and the study of biographies of successful, productive people, skillfully explains why conscious rest should be taken much more seriously than we used to. It helps to see the importance of recreation from new perspectives, encouraging people to revise their existing rhythm of life in favor of health, creativity, and real productivity," says Arstarulsmirus Tarus, director of the program.

Dr. Alex Soojung-Kim Pang is a Ph.D. in history and sociology at the University of Pennsylvania. He taught at Williams College, Stanford, and Berkeley, as well as at the University of Californiain Davis. In the past, technology forecaster and futurist at Strategy Business Insights, as well as a startup consultant for Fortune 100 companies.

Founder and CEO of The Restful Company, which helps organizations use the awareness and planned rest, to develop more creative and productive. He held talks and seminars on this topic at Facebook, Microsoft, P & G, Jabra, and other companies.

"Rest is not something that gives us peace," writes Alex Pang. "It was never a gift. If you want to rest, you should do it. You must resist the temptation of employment, take time to rest, take it seriously and protect it from the world that intends to steal it."

If you are interested in getting practical tools and tips on how to learn to rest effectively, supplemented by scientific knowledge, then YARAT invites you to attend Dr. Alex Soojung-KimPang’s introductory lecture and training on “The importance of rest for developing creativity and increasing productivity.”

In the classroom, Dr. A. Pang will talk about the paradoxical research he outlined in one of his books: how you can do more by working less.

In a short time you can learn about how leisure and work can be managed in a balanced way, what are the ways to consciously develop this skill in yourself; what role the free time and leisure play in making us more creative and resource; how to achieve the desired results using the power of rest.

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites everyone to an introductory lecture on this topic. And those who want to go further and learn more about the secrets of conscious relaxation, can take part in the 2-day training "The importance of rest for the development of creativity and increase productivity."

