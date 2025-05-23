Nikol Pashinyan welcomes decision to hold 2028 EPC summit in Azerbaijan

23 May 2025 23:54 (UTC+04:00)

Earlier, President of the European Council António Costa announced that the upcoming EPCsummits will be hosted by Armenia and Ireland in 2026, Switzerland and Greece in 2027, Azerbaijan in the first half of 2028, and Latvia in the second half.

I also welcome the decision to hold the EPC Summit in Azerbaijan in 2028. It’s important to emphasize that Armenia and Azerbaijan reciprocally supported each others candidacies to host EPC.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed support for the decision to host the "European Political Community" (EPC) summit in Azerbaijan in 2028, Azernews reports.

