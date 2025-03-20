Armenia seeks ‘balanced’ venue for signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan, says official

20 March 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia supports a balanced approach when deciding on the venue for signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, and discussions on the time and place have not yet taken place.

Azernews reports, citing Armenian media, that this was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan.

He noted that Armenia had not proposed a specific location for the signing but suggested that “it would be logical to choose some balanced option.”

Addressing why the Armenian government has not published the text of the document, Grigoryan stated that “during public discussions, society has already received detailed information about the content of the agreement.”

“I understand that there is public interest in the agreement. However, given that there is no agreement on the time and place of signing yet, we continue our work. When this happens, the text will be made public,” he added.