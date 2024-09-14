US Secretary of State Blinken reaffirms support for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

14 September 2024 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to reaffirm the importance of a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to a statement by Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, Azernews reports.

In the written statement, Miller noted that Secretary Blinken welcomed the recent progress between Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly the agreement on border delimitation. During the conversation, Blinken and Pashinyan also discussed the expanding US-Armenia relationship, touching on cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, investment, and education.

It should be noted that, according to the information released by the Armenian government, Blinken and Pashinyan also discussed the bilateral agenda and the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

