Sunday September 1 2024

New combat footage shows swift capture of enemy positions in Garabagh anti-terror measures [VIDEO]

1 September 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)
The new footage, shot during the local anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Garabagh on September 19-20 last year, has been disseminated, Azernews reports, citing AzTV.

The footage is the real deal, showcasing battles in all their glory. The video shows Azerbaijani military personnel taking control of enemy positions in a short period and defeating separatist armed units.

We present the footage to the readers' attention:

