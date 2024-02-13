Council of Europe's Gen Sec says dialogue is only way for lasting peace

13 February 2024 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, has expressed her concern about the recent shootout on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The official of the council said dialogue is the only way to ensure peace between the parties, Azernews reports.

Concerned about reports of the exchange of fire along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Call on both sides to abstain from the use of force. Dialogue is the only way to lasting peace.

Recall that on February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.

As a result of the incident, soldier Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi oglu, a serviceman of the State Border Service, was injured. The military serviceman was evacuated to a specialised medical facility via helicopter.

The incident, including the opening of gunfire from the opposing side, was captured by video surveillance cameras.

At the same time, the fact that such a provocation took place exactly in the territory where the European Union mission in Armenia is monitoring raises serious questions about the goals and intentions of this mission.

According to Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry, Armenia's military-political leadership is responsible for such provocations against Azerbaijan.

