Armenia shells Azerbaijan Army position in direction of Nakhchivan, MoD

31 August 2023 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

On August 31, at 20:15, units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions located in the direction of the Gafan region fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"The divisions of the Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures in this direction." - the report says.

---

