ICRC representatives meet Azerbaijani soldiers held in captive in Yerevan

8 August 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

On August 7, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross(İCRC) visited two Azerbaijani servicemen held by Armenia, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijani representation of the ICRC.

It was noted that Azerbaijani servicemen were given the opportunity to contact their families by phone and send them letters with the help of the ICRC.

“In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the conditions of detention and treatment of individuals, creates an opportunity to restore or continue their links with their families. The results of observations during visits and recommendations on this matter are presented by the ICRC exclusively to the detaining party,” the message says.

---

