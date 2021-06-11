By Vafa Ismayilova

Former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan has said that there is no alternative but to recognize the Soviet borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian media reported.

He added that the question of whether Armenia can afford to recognize the Soviet borders is not worth it. He noted that the international community, represented by the UN, recognized the independence of the former Soviet republics.

"Nothing can be changed here. The border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the Soviet border," he said.

Ter-Petrosyan said that the border incidents will occur periodically until a clear agreement is signed.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have failed to come to an agreement on the demarcation of their state border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tension over border delineation gained a fresh momentum following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

Since late May, Armenia has stepped up cross-border provocation amidst border demarcation between the two countries.

On May 24, a military truck belonging to the Azerbaijani Army exploded on a mine near Kalbajar, leaving one serviceman injured.

Six Armenian saboteurs were detained on May 27 after infiltrating into Azerbaijan with the purpose of planting mines on the supply routes leading to the Azerbaijani Army near Kalbajar.

On June 2, Azerbaijan expelled around 40 Armenian armed forces that illegally entered 400 meters into its territory near Kalbajar region’s Armudlu village.

Baku has warned Yerevan against provocations on the border, stressing that Armenia carries responsibility for increasing tension.

