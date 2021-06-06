The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has denied the reports in the Armenian media about a shootout on the state border between the two countries in the direction of Azerbaijani Kalbajar region.

"The situation on the border is calm at the moment. The message spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry is another provocation aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region," said spokesman for Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

---

