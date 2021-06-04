By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has said that Armenia seeks to aggravate the situation in the region by continuing to plant mines in the Azerbaijani lands and by posing a threat to the lives of military servicemen and civilians.

The ministry made the remarks in a statement issued on June 4, following the deadly mine blast on border Kalbajar region that killed two journalists and a local official.

Operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov and the correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, as well as representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district Arif Aliyev, were killed and four others were injured when a film crew was blown up by an anti-tank mine in Kalbajar on June 4 morning.

“This incident in Kalbajar once again shows that the mines in this area were deliberately planted by Armenia during the forced withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan after the counter-offensive operations. The aim is to do as much damage as possible to Azerbaijan and create additional obstacles for the civilian population returning to their homes.”

The ministry reminded that a group of Armenian forces was detained while entering Azerbaijan’s territory in the direction of Kalbajar and committing provocation aimed at planting landmines in the roads of the area.

“This once again verifies that Armenia continues to pose a serious threat to the lives and security of both military and civilians, and as such, serves to aggravate the situation in the region. This behavior of Armenia continues to be a major hindrance to accomplishment of peace, security and cooperation in the region.”

The ministry said that Armenia in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, deliberately and constantly plants mines in Azerbaijani territories, thereby being the major threat to the regional peace, security and cooperation, adding that Yerevan bears all the responsibilities for the civilian Azerbaijanis becoming the victims of landmines while performing their duties.

The ministry also urged the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia’s policy to deliberately and plant mines in Azerbaijani lands.