By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's army units have detected and landed the Griphon-12 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Defence Ministry reported on May 31.

Special technical means were used to down the UAV in Kalbajar region.

It should be noted that the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border has been tense recently.